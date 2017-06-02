Morning Joe 06/02/17

Joe: Trump's decision has done grave damage diplomatically

Top Talkers: President Trump announced Thursday the U.S. will exit the Paris climate deal. Domestic and world leaders reacted quickly, and the Morning Joe panel discusses the impact of withdrawal. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump had secret plan to ease Russia sanctions: Report
8 hours 49 min ago
France's Macron to America: 'Make our planet great again'
7 hours 53 min ago
Maddow: Comey brings authority to Russia probe
10 hours 26 min ago
Rather: Trump most 'psychologically troubled' POTUS since Nixon
9 hours 19 min ago
White House silent after Putin's election hack taunts
8 hours 17 min ago
Kerry: Leaving Paris Accord 'shameful' moment for U.S.
Warren launches effort to track Trump's Education Dept.
Trump pulls U.S. out of Paris Climate Accord
Is Trump's mission to undo Obama's legacy?
Matthews: Trump decries science for votes

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL