Morning Joe 02/21/17

Joe: Trump needs to speak out against anti-Semitism

In the wake of rising anti-Semitic incidents around the country, namely bomb threats being made to Jewish community centers, Trump must speak out against anti-Semitism, Joe Scarborough states. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Kremlin building psychological portrait of Trump
18 hours 47 min ago
Rep. Nadler: 'I'm not ready to talk about impeachment'
17 hours 38 min ago
Why is opposing Pres. Trump complicated for McCain?
14 hours 45 min ago
Trump chooses Gen. McMaster as Nat'l Security Adviser
13 hours 27 min ago
Ret. General: Trump has best nat. security team since Ike
14 hours 24 min ago
President Trump is not President Nixon. Here’s why.
Trump rejects veteran GOP aide over critical writings
The Kremlin is watching Trump with "growing alarm"
White House reassures commitment to NATO
Rep. Sanford: Trump voters are 'exhausted'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL