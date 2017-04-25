Morning Joe 04/25/17

Joe: Trump Narrowcasting Message to Small Slice of Americans

Can President Trump win over the majority of Americans? Mika and Joe discuss with Fmr. Cruz Communication Director Rick Tyler and MSNBC's Steve Kornacki. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

She's Back: Hillary Clinton's last 100 Days

