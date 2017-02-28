Morning Joe 02/28/17

Joe: Trump doesn't need Bannon to make him strong

Donald Trump said on Monday he was a 'total nationalist' and 'in a true sense' while discussing trade. Is this the work of chief strategist Steve Bannon? The Morning Joe panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

