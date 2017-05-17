Morning Joe 05/17/17

Joe to Republicans: ‘Donald Trump is not worth it’

Joe Scarborough says Trump is sullying the reputations of career public servants and urges them to reconsider their unwavering support of the president. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe to Republicans: 'Donald Trump is not worth it'
6 hours 14 min ago
Comey memo says Trump asked him to end Flynn investigation
17 hours 34 min ago
The 5-month timeline of Pres Trump and James Comey
5 hours 43 min ago
Paul Ryan on Comey memo: 'Our job is to get the facts'
Did Trump try to influence the Flynn FBI probe?
5 hours 55 min ago
Lawrence: What Trump doesn't know about Comey memos
Republicans still not moved to action on Trump
NYT: Comey 'concerned' about what Trump did
Watergate prosecutor: 'Well on our way to impeachment'
Schiff responds to new Trump bombshell: ‘Enough is enough’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL