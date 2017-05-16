Morning Joe 05/16/17

Joe to Paul Ryan: ‘It’s not enough to attack the media’

Joe Scarborough says Americans are not buying the GOP’s efforts to focus on democrats and reporters rather than on the President’s self-inflicted damage on the country. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

