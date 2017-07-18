Morning Joe 07/18/17

Joe: This is doubly humiliating for Trump today

The GOP health care bill collapsed Monday night as Senators Jerry Moran and Mike Lee came out in opposition of the plan. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Two more GOP Senators come out against Trumpcare
10 hours 26 min ago
Murphy: GOP health bill a 'train wreck,' 'monstrosity'
10 hours 1 min ago
Americans speaking out on health care see another battle won
10 hours 15 min ago
How did Natalia Veselnitskaya end up in Trump Tower?
11 hours 7 min ago
New polls show Trump down while Obamacare up
12 hours 26 min ago
Matthews: Nepotism the root of Trump’s problem
Sen. John McCain recovering after surgery
Poll: Trump approval rating at 50% in ‘Trump counties’
GOP Gov.: Health bill too great of a cost-shift to states
Joe: GOP following Trump over ideological cliff

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL