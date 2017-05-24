Morning Joe 05/24/17

Joe: ‘This is a whole lot of dumb’

Joe connects the dots on the Russia investigation, saying while some people see the President as evil, he just sees someone who’s clueless; ‘he’s like Mr. Magoo trying to shred the U.S. constitution.’ ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

