Morning Joe 05/15/17

Joe: ‘This is a constitutional crisis’

New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt says the President should have known James Comey didn’t care what people thought of him and was never going to do the things the White House wanted him to. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

4 hours 54 min ago
Fmr. Press Secy: Shouldn't have to choose between no answers and false answers
3 hours 27 min ago
Morning Joe fact-checks Kellyanne Conway
2 hours 36 min ago
SCOTUS turns down North Carolina voting rights case
3 hours 37 min ago
Harvard professor calls for Trump impeachment
1 day 2 hours ago
Mika: 'The institutions of our government are under assault'
John Dean: Nixon, Trump 'both authoritarian personalities'
Inside the Dem strategy to win back the House
Does Trump have his own White House tapes?
