Morning Joe 02/13/17

Joe takes Stephen Miller 'to school' on law

The Morning Joe panel continues its conversation on Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller and Miller's shocking interviews on the Sunday news talk shows. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Is Trump still confident in Flynn? Adviser won't say
Rob Reiner: Trump's presidency is 'cancerous'
21 hours 34 min ago
Rep. Waters: Trump’s actions may lead to impeachment
22 hours 15 min ago
Melania Trump, America’s first lady in absentia?
How will public education change under DeVos?
1 day 19 min ago
North Korea fires test missile into sea, South Korea says
Did Flynn talk to Russia during Trump's campaign?
Trump threatens to defund California
First Trump-era ICE raids begin nationwide
California dam in crisis raises alarm

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL