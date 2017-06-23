Morning Joe 06/23/17

Joe Scarborough traces his musical development

Joe Scarborough debuted songs from his new 'Mystified' Ep Thursday evening in New York City. To celebrate the release of his new record, Morning Joe takes a look at his musical history. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: GOP cuts to Medicaid a threat to liberty
13 hours 36 sec ago
Rand Paul: Insurance should be available for $1 a day
3 hours 19 min ago
Here's why McConnell may not put GOP health care to vote
3 hours 37 min ago
Trump: There's no Comey tapes. Democrats: Prove it.
11 hours 9 sec ago
Inside Obama's struggle to punish Putin for election hacks
2 hours 50 min ago
Trump calls Mueller's friendship with Comey 'bothersome'
Paul Ryan's challenger: Ryan not listening, Trump is untrustworthy
Lawrence: This may not be the end of tapes and Trump
Report: Voter data manipulated in 2016 hacks
Is Trump trying to be his own communications director?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL