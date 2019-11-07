Joe says Sen. Kennedy's Pelosi bash is degrading, hard to turn back from

Morning Rundown: Public impeachment hearings get a date, fallout from Democrats’ Kentucky upset and Saudi Twitter spies
Joe says Sen. Kennedy's Pelosi bash is degrading, hard to turn back from03:43
Sen. John Kennedy had harsh words for Speaker Nancy Pelosi's efforts to impeach the president, saying "I don't mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb," during a Trump campaign rally in Monroe, Louisiana on Wednesday. Joe Scarborough discusses how this moment will be a stain on Kennedy's political career as he is defending a president who has committed crimes.