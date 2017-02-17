Morning Joe 02/17/17

Joe's concert broadcast to all of Times Square

Joe Scarborough's recent NYC gig was broadcast this week on the NASDAQ sign in Times Square. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Trump is the first sore winner we've ever seen
4 hours 3 min ago
April Ryan: I don't want to believe the worst about yesterday
2 hours 29 min ago
Maddow: What it looks like when a president fails
13 hours 19 min ago
Report: Flynn may have committed felony
12 hours 17 min ago
Trump loses again as travel ban dies in court
12 hours 56 min ago
Rep. Cummings: We have GOP co-sponsor for bill to investigate Russian hacking
Watch: Trump on 'nuclear holocaust'
WATCH: Trump in-laws' big baseball deal stumbles on French ambassadorship
Trump: 'I was just given the information' on false Electoral College claim
Cummings on Trump claim he won't meet: Meeting was never scheduled

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL