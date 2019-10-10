Joe: Republicans know, Donald Trump is not mentally fit to be president

Morning Rundown: Turkey advances into Syria, rolling blackouts hit California, and Nats stun Dodgers
Joe: Republicans know, Donald Trump is not mentally fit to be president02:08
After President Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria, Joe Scarborough says that Republicans know that "Donald Trump is not well. Donald Trump is not emotionally fit to be president, and Republicans you know it. He's not mentally fit to be President of the United States right now, and you know it." Scarborough adds "it just keeps getting worse, and the consequences are growing grimmer by the day."