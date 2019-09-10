North Carolina's special election, an alleged Russian spy, and a Fenway homecoming: The Morning Rundown
Joe recounts a talk with GOP insider: Trump is 'so despised on Capitol Hill'01:48
Joe Scarborough says he spoke to a Republican insider who said about President Trump: "He is so despised on Capitol Hill. He is so despised by Republican governors across the country. He's so despised by members of the House personally that it's only a matter of time ... that they start planning ahead for post-Trump Washington." The Morning Joe panel also discusses Trump's 38 percent approval rating, according to the latest Washington Post/ABC News poll.