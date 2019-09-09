The Morning Rundown: How Taliban talks fell apart, Nadal's win and an 'underground Galapagos'

Joe: Pres. Trump puts more planning into beauty pageants and golf tournaments than diplomacy

Joe Scarborough says about President Trump floating secret Taliban peace talks at Camp David: "This is a man that puts far more foresight and far more planning into his beauty pageants and club golf tournaments ... than he has the most important diplomatic meetings the United States could be facing right now." Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, adds that the Trump administration has "no process" in diplomacy.Sept. 9, 2019

