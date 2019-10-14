Joe on Trump's foreign policy: You've got to follow the money

Morning Rundown: Trump meme stokes outrage, Kurds turn to Assad and Russia, diplomat's wife apologizes, Brexit's 11th hour
Joe on Trump's foreign policy: You've got to follow the money02:12
Joe Scarborough discusses President Trump's foreign policy track record and his relationships with Russia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Scarborough: "Donald Trump does not look at foreign policy as a way to help the United States of America. I have said for years, if you want to understand moves when it comes to foreign policy: you've got to follow the money."