Morning Rundown: State of emergency in Puerto Rico, Leslie Jones to leave 'SNL,' North Korea’s nuclear subs and a royal Brexit twist.
Joe on Trump: ‘he’s being made a fool of every day by the leader of North Korea and he can’t admit it’09:04
Trump continues to say he has no problem with North Korea’s ongoing series of missile tests, even as the regime may be building submarine capable of launching nuclear missiles. Joe Scarborough: ‘he’s made America far less safe because of his love letters with Kim Jong Un.’