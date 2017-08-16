Morning Joe 08/16/17

Joe: McConnell, Ryan should hold a press conference

Joe Scarborough explains why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan should hold a press conference denouncing Trump's latest Charlottesville remarks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Trump has officially become the president of the white nationalists
2 hours 43 min ago
WH stunned as Trump goes 'rogue' in Charlottesville remarks
10 hours 42 min ago
Maddow: Trump gives 'green light' to white supremacists
11 hours 15 min ago
Lawrence: What Trump doesn't know about Robert E. Lee
10 hours 4 min ago
Trump again blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville violence
15 hours 44 min ago
Trump: Bannon isn't racist, but we'll see what happens
Momentum grows to remove Confederate monuments
Trump remarks aid white supremacists' political ambitions
11 hours 45 min ago
Maddow: Racism 'a persistent infection' in white American culture
1 day 11 hours ago
Could Trump's comments lead to a GOP presidential primary?
10 hours 24 min ago

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL