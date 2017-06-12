Morning Joe 06/12/17

Joe: Macron's rising is a response to Trump, Brexit

French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party is projected to win a huge majority in parliament. The Morning Joe panel contextualizes the French elections. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sessions to appear before Senate Intel Committee
21 hours 37 min ago
Rep. Ted Lieu: Sessions should resign
21 hours 39 min ago
Will Russia hack U.S. elections again?
20 hours 39 min ago
Tracking President Trump's visits to Trump properties
Who decides the cost of prescription drugs?
2 days 15 hours ago
Ruhle: Trump's trillion dollar infrastructure plan not enough
Ellison: Trump is 'chief cheerleader' of intolerance
How close is Trump to obstruction charges?
Fmr. prosecutor: This is 'worse than Watergate'
Sen. Franken: Trump has 'devalued the presidency'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL