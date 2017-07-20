Morning Joe 07/20/17

Joe: John McCain has been a fighter his entire life

Long-serving Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., has been diagnosed with brain cancer, which was found during a surgery to remove a blood clot above his eye. The panel pays tribute to McCain. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

