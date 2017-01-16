Morning Joe 01/16/17

Joe: Do not strike out at John Lewis

Donald Trump responded to remarks from Civil Rights icon, Rep. John Lewis, that Trump was not a 'legitimate' president by saying Lewis was 'all talk.' The panel digs into the debate. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

