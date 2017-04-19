Morning Joe 04/19/17

Joe: Dems blew a golden opportunity in Georgia

The Morning Joe panel discusses the results of Georgia's special election. House Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff failed to secure the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: What Ossoff Outcome Means
3 hours 5 min ago
Maddow: Trump foreign policy raises questions
12 hours 4 min ago
DNC chair vows Dems will organize for Ossoff
1 hour 3 min ago
Lawrence: Republican senator won't defend Trump
11 hours 51 sec ago
Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell
2 hours 15 min ago
Trump scandals give new meaning to Tax Day in the US
Fleet Trump sent to Korea actually 3,000 miles away
Is the O'Reilly era at Fox News coming to an end?
Ossoff falls short in Ga. special election, heads to run off
Political favor backfiring on new Alabama senator

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL