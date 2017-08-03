Morning Joe 08/03/17

Joe: Democratic leadership still doesn't get it

The president's job approval rating stands in the low-to-mid thirties according to new polls, but the national Democratic Party still has yet to craft an effective message, says Joe Scarborough. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump lashes out at military advisers: 'We're losing'
8 hours 51 min ago
Lawrence: Trump is losing his presidency
9 hours 1 min ago
Booker pushes to spread benefits of pot legalization nationwide
9 hours 25 min ago
Tillerson fears Moscow anger over counter-propaganda initiative
10 hours 14 min ago
Al Gore on Trump admin.: Last week was like 'Game of Thrones'
10 hours 23 min ago
Trump falsely claims Boy Scouts called to praise his speech
Immigration: The one area where Trump is succeeding
Corey Lewandowski lies about pushing client's interests
Matthews: Trump is trying to stop Mueller
WH: Insulting to call Trump's immigration plan racist

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL