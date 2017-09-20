Morning Joe 09/20/17

Joe asks Secy. Kerry: 'Is it Kerry 2020?'

Former Secretary of State John Kerry answers Joe Scarborough's question about if he may consider a run for president in 2020. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Trump joins list of unhinged speakers at UN
11 hours 14 min ago
Jimmy Kimmel: Cassidy lied to my face about healthcare
10 hours 40 min ago
Joe: GOP once again trying to pass a terrible bill
2 hours 59 min ago
Deadly hurricane bears down on Puerto Rico
1 hour 3 min ago
Team Manafort responds to reports the Feds had him wiretapped
9 hours 34 min ago
Trump paying legal bills with RNC donor money
11 hours 59 min ago
Mexico quake turns classroom into a coffin, rescuers scramble
Lawrence: Why Trump's UN speech is most dangerous in history
10 hours 59 min ago
Dangerous Hurricane Maria hurtles toward Puerto Rico
11 hours 48 min ago
Trump vs. the world at the United Nations
12 hours 46 min ago

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL