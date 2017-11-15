Morning Joe 11/15/17

Jeff Sessions does the right thing and pushes back

In a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said there would be no special counsel to probe Hillary Clinton without a factual basis. The panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Art of the Deal' co-author: Trump wants to be a dictator
8 hours 27 min ago
Moore: 'New rights' in 1965 causing problems today
8 hours 27 min ago
Senators worry about Trump and nuclear weapons
8 hours 27 min ago
Former KGB Putin pal hired for U.S. security gig
10 hours 41 min ago
RNC cuts off Roy Moore
12 hours 23 min ago
Ari: Would a 'transparent' organization behave this way?
Is Jeff Sessions breaking recusal law with Clinton investigation?
Speier: House paid out $15M for sexual harassers
Were Don Jr.'s chats with Wikileaks legal?
MaddowBlog: Trump fabricates another odd Obama story

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL