Morning Joe 04/03/17

Jared Kushner as the defacto secretary of state

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, is in Iraq, traveling with Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Why the National Enquirer went after Michael Flynn
4 hours 29 min ago
Joe: He's president of the US and all he does is watch TV
5 hours 53 min ago
GOP Oversight chair says Flynn shouldn't get immunity
3 hours 25 min ago
Morning Joe: Jared Kushner is the defacto secretary of state
4 hours 24 min ago
Trump says US can 'solve' North Korea without China
5 hours 12 min ago
Russia subway station blast has hallmarks of terrorism: analyst
Trump continues surveillance claims on Twitter
North Korean defector says Kim would use nukes against US
Petition demands Melania Trump move to White House
Blumenthal: Gorsuch will be a swing vote

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL