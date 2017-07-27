Morning Joe 07/27/17

Is Trump shattering norms or shattering hopes?

Time's Michael Duffy and Ari Melber join Morning Joe to discuss the Trump WH and how the president's attacks are sowing chaos in Washington. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Scaramucci walks back Preibus 'leak' claim
3 hours 46 min ago
What's next on health care: 'Vote-a-rama' and the end game
'What Happened:' Clinton's new book examines 2016 run
Morning Joe: The WH nears 'pinnacle dysfunction'
5 hours 7 min ago
Senate rejects straight repeal of Obamacare
15 hours 36 min ago
Trump donates $100K to Education, after cutting $9bn
Inside Sessions' 'unending nightmare'
Are the wheels coming off Trump's 'fine-tuned machine?'
Duckworth: Trump actions on transgender ban 'sickening'
Trump bans transgender people from serving in military

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL