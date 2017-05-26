Morning Joe 05/26/17

Is Trump's visit 'the single least effective' NATO trip?

Amb. Nicholas Burns and Adm. James Stavridis discuss President Trump's first overseas trip as commander in chief as well as Trump's stern NATO speech and what it all means for the world and U.S. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's Border Wall: A Progress Report
Joe: Trump's first overseas trip 'a disaster'
7 hours 1 min ago
Here's a timeline of blockbuster Trump-Russia reports
6 hours 22 min ago
Was Kushner working as a double agent?
1 day 4 hours ago
Trump delaying decision on Paris Climate Accord
22 hours 22 min ago
Trump honors military 'heroes' on Memorial Day
Did Kushner seek Russian back channel for loans?
Female vets take aim at a new target: politics
Lawrence: Worst news yet for Trump family
The history of diplomatic "backchannels"

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL