Morning Joe 04/06/17

Is this a step out the door for Steve Bannon?

Top Talkers: After 10 weeks, Senior Counselor to the President, Stephen Bannon, has been removed from the National Security Council. The panel discusses the implications of this move. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maxine Waters: 'O'Reilly needs to go to jail'
11 hours 10 min ago
Steve Bannon removed from WH National Security Council
19 hours 38 min ago
Mike Pence's curious strategy on health care
12 hours 30 min ago
Merkley pulls all-nighter protesting Gorsuch
13 hours 53 min ago
Gowdy: Criminal accusations ‘not constructive’ to Russia probe
12 hours 59 min ago
Lisa Bloom: Trump defending Bill O'Reilly 'disgusting'
15 hours 28 min ago
POTUS hovers under 40% in latest approval polls
Greta: What should we do about Syria?
Corker: Syria chemical attacks a 'wake up call' for Trump
Trump condemns Syrian attack, shifts blame to Obama

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL