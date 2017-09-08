Morning Joe 09/08/17

Is there a 'third way' when it comes to North Korea?

Following escalating tensions with North Korea, this week the president stated that military action in the region was not inevitable. Bob Woodward, Richard Haass and Richard McGregor discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

