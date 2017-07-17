Morning Joe 07/17/17

Is there a chance Mueller will be fired?

Glenn Thrush and Ruth Marcus discuss the continued controversy over Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer, Trump's legal team, Republican silence on Russia and if Mueller will be fired. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump numbers plummet in new polls
6 hours 40 min ago
Joe: GOP following Trump over ideological cliff
5 hours 28 min ago
New revelations come to light in Trump Jr. meeting
6 hours 26 min ago
Voters sound off on Trump's presidency at six month mark
18 hours 4 min ago
McConnell delays health vote as McCain recovers from surgery
Senate health care bill lacks support from governors
Top Dem: Trump Jr. meeting brings Russia probe to "new level"
Did Trump Jr. violate federal law?
A timeline of Russian contacts and tweets
Rep. Al Green: I will vote to impeach Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL