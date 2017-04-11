Morning Joe 04/11/17

Is Bannon backing down from Kushner fight?

Top Talkers: Is Steve Bannon standing down in his feud with Jared Kushner? The Morning Joe panel discusses along with news Breitbart may be changing its tone on Kushner. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Why a Russian hacker's arrest in Spain could be a big deal
11 hours 28 min ago
The Trump admin's incoherent foreign policy
10 hours 29 min ago
Spicer downplays Bannon-Kushner rift
9 hours 15 min ago
Syria set to dominate Tillerson's Moscow visit
2 hours 25 min ago
Trump seals deal on new SCOTUS confirmation standard
11 hours 33 min ago
Trump officials deliver conflicting messages on Syria
Dems target red seats in special elections
Sex, ethics scandal forces AL Gov. Bentley to resign
'Old school' hack alarms Dallas emergency alert system
As advertisers flee, can Bill O'Reilly stay at Fox?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL