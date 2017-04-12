Morning Joe 04/12/17

Iraq vet and congressman wants to know Syria strategy

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., says Trump WH must come before Congress to get further Syrian strikes approved. Moulton wants to know what the next steps in Syria will be and why there must be a strategy. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Can Sean Spicer keep his job after Holocaust remarks?
9 hours 38 min ago
Carter Page targeted by FISA warrant: WaPo
11 hours 55 min ago
Trump turning on Steve Bannon?
10 hours 13 min ago
White House undergoes shift in policy and tone
2 hours 54 min ago
Swalwell: Page's Russia ties worth examining
11 hours 41 min ago
AG Sessions on 'the Trump era' of immigration policy
Lawrence: The world tests Trump
White House ineptitude shown in its spokesman
Did Bill O'Reilly just speak his last words on Fox News?
FBI granted FISA warrant to monitor Carter Page

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL