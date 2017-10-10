Morning Joe 10/10/17

Inside Forbes' new interview with Trump

Forbes' Randall Lane interviewed President Trump for the magazine's latest issue, and he joins Morning Joe with the New Yorker's Dexter Filkins to discuss Trump, Tillerson and North Korea. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump tweet takes aim at 'liddle' Bob Corker
2 hours 8 min ago
Why the Trump-Corker feud is 'humiliating for our country'
12 hours 51 min ago
Mika: Firing Weinstein doesn't get company off the hook
Bannon's strategy for 'maximum chaos' in 2018
12 hours 27 min ago
IQ Test? Trump suggests he's smarter than Tillerson
3 hours 41 min ago
Wildfires sweep California, with many missing
Trump lawyers reportedly want Mueller to clear Trump's name
Trump adviser’s secret voting plan revealed
Brokaw: I'm a pro-gun hunter. Las Vegas proves we need gun control
McConnell defends Corker's comments on Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL