Morning Joe 10/03/17

Inside first responders' reaction to Vegas shooting

Las Vegas City Councilman and congressional candidate, Stavros Anthony, is a retired police captain, and he discusses the Las Vegas shooting and the police response. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: Las Vegas shooter a 'sick,' 'demented' man
2 hours 39 min ago
Maddow: 'We as a country decided we can't talk about guns'
12 hours 29 min ago
A Vegas survivor makes a remarkable journey home
12 hours 8 min ago
Trump visits Puerto Rico, can he strike the right tone?
4 hours 25 min ago
How did Vegas gunman fire with such power?
Thoughts & prayers are not enough after shooting, Dems say
At least 59 people dead, 500+ injured in Las Vegas shooting
Fmr. FBI agent: Las Vegas is 'uniquely American scene'
'We could save lives': Congressman pushes for gun control
Vegas shooting survivor hid under bus: 'We were the lucky ones'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL