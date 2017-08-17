Morning Joe 08/17/17

In new issue, Time Magazine looks at 'Hate in America'

Time's Michael Scherer discusses the magazine's latest cover, which focuses on the violence in Charlottesville and how white supremacists have received a boost by the WH and in Trump's response. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Russian hackers still helping Trump
12 hours 28 min ago
Trump's poll numbers continue to slide
2 hours 43 min ago
Baltimore Mayor: Removing statues is the right thing to do
2 hours 21 min ago
Trump reportedly 'pleased' with his Charlottesville remarks
10 hours 50 min ago
Lawrence: President Trump is the Divider-in-Chief
11 hours 48 min ago
GOP splintering over Trump's response to white supremacists
Trump lawyer not helping with pro-Confederacy e-mail
Who are the people who rallied in Charlottesville?
Frederick Douglass: How to deal with 'treacherous president'
Prominent investigator exits Mueller's Russia team

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL