Morning Joe 01/12/17

I oppose Jeff Sessions; here's why, says senator

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., explains why he is opposing fellow Senator Jeff Sessions for the attorney general position. Sen. Blumenthal also discusses Ret. Gen. James Mattis. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

