Morning Joe 07/26/17

I have a desire to compromise on health bill: Senator

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., says he won't apologize for offering amendments to the Senate health care bill and why he says he is willing to compromise on the bill if Republicans will listen. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

