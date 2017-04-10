Morning Joe 04/10/17

How will immigration in Sweden change post-attack?

Fmr. Amb. to Sweden, Mark Brzezinski, discusses last week's truck attack in Stockholm, the vetting process for refugees and how the country's immigration policy could change following the attack. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe Scarborough: Bannon is isolated in the White House
4 hours 55 min ago
Trump considers new chief of staff: report
3 days 2 hours ago
MaddowBlog: Why Trump keeps doing the opposite of what he said he'd do
2 hours 56 min ago
Protesters demand Trump's tax returns
16 hours 4 min ago
GOP Sen.: 4-4 ties on SCOTUS will be broken by Gorsuch
3 hours 20 min ago
Former Obama diplomat praises Syria strike
Lawrence to O'Reilly: Dare you to sue me
Rep. Barbara Lee: 'Total chaos in White House'
Baltimore police 'moving forward' with reforms
Graham: Assad saying "F you" to Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL