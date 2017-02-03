Morning Joe 02/03/17

How Trump administration has changed two weeks in

The Morning Joe panel discusses how Donald Trump's administration has evolved over the past two weeks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway cites false 'Bowling Green Massacre'
17 hours 4 min ago
Leaks throw Trump White House into chaos
13 hours 5 min ago
Persecution of Putin opposition a test for Tillerson
14 hours 51 min ago
Trump hits Schwarzenegger's Apprentice ratings
12 hours 56 min ago
Man shot after attack outside Louvre
3 hours 41 min ago
Trump's Friday tweet: 'Iran is playing with fire'
NYT: 'Almost everything' went wrong in Yemen raid
O'Donnell: Why Trump is wrong about Harley-Davidson
Maddow: New US era a perilous time for Putin critics
U.S. warns Israel to stop announcing new settlements

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL