Morning Joe 06/26/17

How the Paris Review is responding to Trump era

The Paris Review's Lorin Stein discusses the role of the magazine in the era of Trump, whose mission since its first issue in 1953 was to not be a political publication. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Supreme Court to take up Trump travel ban case
SCOTUS: 'States cannot refuse all financial aid to churches'
Joe: You've got a mean, non-conservative bill
5 hours 1 min ago
Franken: This health bill is worse than mean; it's cruel
2 hours 28 min ago
FEC commissioner: Feds must act on Russia meddling
17 hours 17 min ago
EXCLUSIVE: CIA Director Pompeo on Trump, terrorism
Most leaks are 'perfectly legal'
Why the Congressional Black Caucus declined a WH meeting
Will Senate Republicans pass their healthcare bill?
GOP health bill breaks Trump’s promise to lower deductibles

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL