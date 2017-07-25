Morning Joe 07/25/17

How the Democrats can fix their messaging

The Democrats unveiled a new strategy for 2018; the Morning Joe panel discusses the so-called 'Better Deal'. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate eyes 'skinny' repeal of Obamacare
Trump renews tweet attacks on AG Sessions
6 hours 9 min ago
Paul Manafort subpoenaed to speak before Judiciary Committee
1 hour 18 min ago
McCain returning to Senate for critical health care vote
13 hours 37 min ago
Maddow: New facts emerge about Trump's FBI pick
15 hours 21 min ago
Manchin to Sessions: 'Jeff keep doing your job'
Scout's Honor?: Trump gets political with the Boy Scouts
Booker: Trump admin stabbing Obamacare in the back
Wyden: What Kushner didn't say to Senators on Russia
Trump mulling replacing Sessions with Cruz, Giuliani: WaPo

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL