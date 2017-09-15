Morning Joe 09/15/17

How Russian social media impacted the election

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Julia Ioffe discuss Russia's digital meddling effort in the 2016 election and the status of the Russia probe as well as why Trump didn't build in Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Manhunt on for suspects in London terror incident
46 min 26 sec ago
Clinton: Trump is a clear and present danger to U.S.
11 hours 36 min ago
NYT: Trump tried to oust 'idiot' Sessions over Mueller appointment
13 hours 27 min ago
Trump fans lose it over Trump's wall, DACA comments
10 hours 26 min ago
After staying quiet on Charlottesville, Ivanka pushes back
8 hours 55 min ago
Clinton looking forward to active political future
Matthews: Trump is wrong on Charlottesville
Michael Moore: 'Trump outsmarted us all'
Mnuchin defends seeking government plane for honeymoon
Trump used to send magazine editor photos of his hands

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL