Morning Joe 06/06/17

How Robert Kennedy conveyed change to the US

Morning Joe producer and author Jack Bohrer joins the show to discuss his new book 'The Revolution of Robert Kennedy'. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Trump is working against his own self-interest
4 hours 4 min ago
Lawrence: Trump has miscalculated with Comey
11 hours 7 min ago
Leaked docs show new depth of Russian election hacking
12 hours 52 min ago
Scott Pruitt: Paris put the US at an economic disadvantage
2 hours 46 min ago
Trump's tweets torpedo his admin's message
11 hours 9 min ago
Maddow: WH staff fails to restrain the president
Chris Matthews to Carter Page: Why are you hiding?
Woman charged with leaking top secret NSA document
Matthews: US foreign policy is now Trump's psyche
Josh Earnest: Trump is 'intentionally sowing fear and chaos'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL