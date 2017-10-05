Morning Joe 10/05/17
How Mark Zuckerberg can be transparent on Russia
Both Facebook and Twitter have agreed to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee investigating Moscow's election interference. The Morning Joe panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
How Mark Zuckerberg can be transparent on...
Is it now just a waiting game for Tillerson?
Ignatius: Knives could be out now for...
How will Trump react to being called ...
U.S. Cutting Embassy Staff in Cuba in Wake...
Roger Stone not forthcoming, says House...
What House Intel Committee learned from...
Kasich: I think we will get through this...
Joe: Who raised the people that boo John...
Trump tweets about missile test that didn...
Kushner used private email for official...
Look at Trump's actions on North Korea,...
Trump's feuds all about win, not ideology:...
Joe breaks down Trump's 'inane, offensive'...
Trump calls North Korean's Kim Jong Un ...
Trump hits McCain, Kaepernick, North Korea...
Trump: NFL owners should fire players who ...
In tweet, Trump says Jong Un 'obviously a...
Top Stories
Best of MSNBC
President Trump's Puerto Rico visit leaves...
Lawrence: No one defended Trump after ...
Continued rain, money woes add to PR crisis
Emails show Ivanka, Trump Jr. planning lies
Gun slaughter used to move Congress to action
Issue of collusion still open: Sen. Burr
Sources: Russia-Linked Facebook Ads...
Dire straits across much of Puerto Rico as...
Officials: Vegas gunman carefully planned ...
Gun-owning Vegas real estate mogul to...
New York City official: Trump's visit 'an...
Surgeon at Las Vegas hospital that treated...
This Vegas shooting witness stayed behind...
Mayor Cruz on Trump: Miscommunicator-in-chief
Democrats push for action on gun safety laws
Las Vegas gunman had 12 'bump fire' stocks
Las Vegas shooting survivors make...
No explanation for deadly Las Vegas gunman
Politics
Issue of collusion still open: Sen. Burr
Tur: Pres. Trump is "the same person" as...
Bertrand: Russians wanted to "sow chaos"...
Russia investigators frustrated with Twitter
Belcher: Price’s jet tab breaks Trump's ...
Dem & GOP Senators working to keep Trump...
Expansionist Russia promotes others' division
Mueller gets ready to interview Trump...
Schiff: More work yet on Russia, social media
Trump staff to face Mueller in Russia scandal
Facebook warned FBI of Russian activity twice
Clinton: Trump has 'no idea' what's in...
Clinton: Trump attacks black athletes but...
Trump crowd chants 'Lock her up!' 319 days...
Trump hits McCain, Kaepernick, North Korea...
DHS begins notifying states of Russian hacks
Katy Tur: Trump wants to be liked
What Facebook's latest move on Russia ads...
Sean Spicer's copious note-taking could be...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Steve Bannon is backing a familiar face in...
Clarification on Wednesday sound bite
Who benefits when gun stock prices rise?
Mika: When is a good time to talk about...
Bob Schieffer: I haven't seen anything...
Cole: No quick, easy solution to prevent...
Girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter returns to...
Inside first responders' reaction to Vegas...
Erickson takes tough year, turns it into...
Trump: Las Vegas shooter a 'sick,' ...
New details emerge about victims in Las Vegas
Background checks have wide approval:...
Noonan: I always think it's the right time...
'We could save lives': Congressman urges...
Can Trump strike right tone on upcoming...
Rachel Maddow
Where to donate blood for Las Vegas victims
First responders saved many from gunman
Senator Murphy looks for opening for gun laws
ISIS Las Vegas claim viewed with skepticism
Maddow: 'We as a country decided we can't...
Las Vegas rallies to support shooting victims
Abuse of taxpayer money seen in Trump staff
PR in crisis, no time for patience with feds
San Juan mayor: 'My people are dying here'
Russia investigators frustrated with Twitter
Mystery attacks drive US from Cuba embassy
Tom Price private plane scandal snowballs