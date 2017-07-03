Morning Joe 07/03/17

How JFK helped invent modern politics

Writers Thomas Oliphant and Curtis Wilkie join Morning Joe to discuss their new book 'The Road to Camelot,' which looks at how JFK and his advisors invented modern politics. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump tweets WWE video of himself body-slamming "CNN"
4 hours 41 min ago
Trump's battle with the media reaches new heights
23 hours 42 min ago
White House changing approach to health care
4 hours 28 min ago
Despite shutdown closing NJ parks, Christie still hits the beach
3 hours 25 min ago
Cyber expert adds twist to Trump and Russia ties
3 hours 5 min ago
Trump blasts states for not turning over voter data
Report: Media reinforces certain gender stereotypes
Rep. Lieu: Trump's tweet is "beyond disturbing"
Price on Trump tweets, health care: "He can do more than one thing at a time"
GOP struggles to pass unpopular health care bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL