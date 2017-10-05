Morning Joe 10/05/17

How Ivanka and Don Jr. avoided criminal indictment

Reporters Andrea Bernstein and Jesse Eisinger discuss a new joint report from The New Yorker, ProPublica, and WNYC 'How Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Avoided a Criminal Indictment.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: No one defended Trump after 'moron' comment
11 hours 27 min ago
Emails show Ivanka, Don Jr. coordinating lies about Trump SoHo
11 hours 46 min ago
Issue of collusion still open as intelligence grows on Russia
12 hours 34 min ago
Trump's Puerto Rico visit leaves behind questions
10 hours 44 min ago
Rexit? Rift between Trump, Tillerson deepens
14 hours 34 min ago
Matthews: Tillerson didn’t deny calling Trump a moron
John Lewis on gun control: We must organize
Senate Intel Committee: We have more questions on collusion
Report: Ivanka and Don Jr. came close to criminal charges
Sen: Americans 'likely' helped Russians hack 2016 election

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL