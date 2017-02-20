Morning Joe 02/20/17

How GOP in Congress are responding to Trump, town halls

The New York Times' Adam Nagourney discusses California GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy and why he is blaming state leaders for 'provoking' the president. Rep. Tom Reed, R-NY, also joins the conversation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

