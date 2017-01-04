Morning Joe 01/04/17

How Dems can improve messaging in new term

Member of the Armed Services Committee, Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., says Trump is good at theater but his economic policies are bad for the U.S. Moulton also discusses Democratic messaging. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schumer predicts GOP Obamacare repeal 'chaos'
13 hours 8 min ago
Sen. Schumer on Trump: 'I think we can really nail him'
12 hours 11 min ago
Sanders: Republicans wrong to claim mandate
12 hours 33 min ago
The first crisis of the Trump presidency
11 hours 17 min ago
Trump 'being dumb' to fight with intel agencies: Schumer
12 hours 53 min ago
Manchin: Replace but don't repeal Obamacare
2 hours 58 min ago
Dems plan national resistance against Trump agenda
Just what happened yesterday on the Hill?
Schumer: Dems will resist Trump on 'stolen' SCOTUS seat
Maddow: House GOP reverses course following ethics fiasco

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL